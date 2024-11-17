 />
Ekya Nava - K12 school inaugurated in Bengaluru

Published - November 17, 2024 09:03 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
Dr. K. C. Ramamurthy, IPS (Retd.), Chairman of CMR Group and Former Member of Parliament, Rajya Sabha, Minister of Primary Education, Madhu Bangarappa and others during 'Ekya Nava Inaugurated as India's First K-12 School of Innovation, Creativity, and Design at Second Edition of FIND Festival'.

Dr. K. C. Ramamurthy, IPS (Retd.), Chairman of CMR Group and Former Member of Parliament, Rajya Sabha, Minister of Primary Education, Madhu Bangarappa and others during ‘Ekya Nava Inaugurated as India’s First K-12 School of Innovation, Creativity, and Design at Second Edition of FIND Festival’. | Photo Credit: special arrangement

India’s first K-12 School of Innovation, Creativity, and Design, Ekya Nava was inaugurated in Bengaluru on Sunday during the second edition of FIND festival Ekya School’s flagship celebration event.

“This purpose-based school is designed to nurture a problem-solving mindset throughout a student’s learning journey, igniting purpose through experiential methods and community involvement. Ekya Nava aims to cultivate the future generation of thinkers, innovators, technology-forward entrepreneurs and shapers of the world,” said a press release from the school.

Primary and Secondary Education Minister Madhu Bangarappa who attended the event said, “Quality education matters the most. To truly improve it, we must give educators and institutions the freedom to innovate.”

A design thinking challenge, a learning showcase, interactive workshops, engaging panel discussions, museum installations, a human library, and a student life gallery were featured during the inauguration. The event also witnessed the launch of the book “Prompting the Future- AI for Transformative Teaching” by the Ekya Professional Development Institute.

Published - November 17, 2024 09:03 pm IST

