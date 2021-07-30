Ejipura-Koramangala flyover: ‘State timeline for completing project’

Bengaluru

30 July 2021 00:26 IST

HC issues direction to BBMP on PIL petition

The High Court of Karnataka on Thursday directed the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) to state the timeline for completing the 2.5 km-long flyover between Ejipura main road and Kendriya Sadana in Koramangala.

A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice N.S. Sanjay Gowda issued the direction on a PIL petition filed by Adinarayan Shetty, resident of Koramangala 5th Block. The petitioner pointed out that tender was floated for construction in 2014 and the contract was awarded and work order was issued in favour of M/s Simplex Infrastructure Pvt. Ltd. in May 2017 for construction at a cost of ₹203 crore. The construction was supposed to be completed in 30 months from the date of issuance of work order. However, work progressed at a snail’s pace and the company was able to complete only 50% of the work even after grant of extension of time till December 2020 after imposing penalty for delay beyond 30 months.

Pointing out from a newspaper report that the company appears to have abandoned the project resulting in BBMP floating new tender for completion of the flyover, the petitioner sought early completion of the work while stating that public are put to hardships due to traffic congestion and incomplete construction works.

