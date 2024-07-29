GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Ejipura flyover: Stolen material to prolong completion of the long-pending project

The work to build the 2.5-km-long flyover commenced in 2017, but was stopped multiple times as the cost of the project was a bone of contention between contractors and the BBMP.

Published - July 29, 2024 09:00 am IST - Bengaluru

Shreyas H S
Shreyas H.S.
A file photo of the Ejipura flyover, whose completion has been inordinately delayed, at Koramangala in Bengaluru.

A file photo of the Ejipura flyover, whose completion has been inordinately delayed, at Koramangala in Bengaluru. | Photo Credit: Sudhakara Jain

 

The long-pending Ejipura flyover project in Koramangala might remain incomplete for sometime to come, the latest hindrance to its completion being materials worth crores being stolen, forcing the new company that has bagged the tender to procure them afresh. This means commuters have to continue to endure an arduous journey on this stretch.

The stretch, which has about seven signals, chokes at points from Kendriya Sadan Junction to Ejipura Junction. Commuters rue that during the peak hours, the travel of about 2.5 km takes 30 to 40 minutes. Riddled with potholes as well, the stretch is an impossible commute particularly for bike riders during rains.

How it all began

The work to build the 2.5-km-long flyover — from the junction of Ejipura Main Road-Inner Ring Road to Kendriya Sadan Junction — that commenced in 2017, was stopped multiple times due to tussle between contractors and the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP). The cost of the project has been a bone of contention.

According to a senior BBMP official, so far, ₹75 crore has been spent and nearly 50% of the work has been completed. Now, an additional ₹200 crore is required to complete the project. With this, the total cost of the project will be ₹275 crore. 

The BBMP floated the tender for the third time for the project in July 2023, after previous tenders issued in August 2022, did not see bidders. The first tender had ended prematurely. The first company that bagged the contract in 2017 was Simplex Infrastructure Limited, which missed deadlines in 2019, 2021 and 2022 before the termination of the contract by the BBMP.

An additional ₹200 crore is required to complete the project. With this, the total cost of the project will be ₹275 crore. 

An additional ₹200 crore is required to complete the project. With this, the total cost of the project will be ₹275 crore.  | Photo Credit: Sudhakara Jain

Work resumes

About 11 months after the fresh tender was issued, the work started in July 2024. The BBMP has set a deadline of 18 months to complete the pending works.

A senior worker who is in charge of the project at the site, speaking to The Hindu, claimed that a major impediment to expedite the work is that the new company has to purchase materials which were stolen. These materials are used to install launch graders, he said. The present company that bagged contract is Hyderabad-based BSCPL Infrastructure Limited, which has given subcontract to BMR Constructions which has again given contract to Kerala-based SELMEC Engineering Construction. SELMEC is executing the work on the ground. 

Ejipura Flyover Project: A bumpy journey with no end in sight
Project commenced in 2017
Deadline for completion was missed in 2019, 2021 and 2022
Second tender floated in August 2022 and later withdrawn
Third tender was floated in July, 2023
Work resumed in July, 2024
The initial project cost was ₹144 crore 
The money spent so far is ₹75 crore
Now the estimated total cost is ₹275 crore

The worker said that procuring new materials will take at least three to four months as there is a standard procedure for the same. Although the deadline is 18 months, it may take at least two years to complete the project, he claimed.

A senior BBMP official confirmed that the material had been stolen and said that at the current rate, the completion of project may go beyond three years. The BBMP is also pushing the company to meet the deadline, he added.

Eight-year problem

Lingaraju M., an auto driver, said that in the past eight years, after construction began, traffic snarls had increased. The travel time on this stretch had also increased. The apathy of the BBMP was the root cause of the problem. He pointed out that many auto drivers refused to ply on this stretch due to the prevailing problem.

Ramashish, who has a paan shop near Ejipura signal, said, “We are fed up of watching this never-ending project. This has also impacted the business in the area. Due to congested roads, people do not wish to stop in the area.”

(This is the first in a series on long-pending infrastructure projects in Bengaluru)

