Eight-year-old electrocuted

21 July 2020 19:26 IST

Bescom blames shabby workmanship

An eight-year-old girl died on Monday night after coming into contact with live cables on an electric pole near her house in Kaval Byrasandra.

The deceased, Fathima Johara, was returning home with her parents Mohammed Shabir Khan, a flower seller, and Sultana after purchasing milk.

“It had just stopped raining and the girl was playing around. She tried to swing around the electric pole. When she came in contact with the pole, she was electrocuted and died on the spot. It all happened in a matter of a few seconds,” a senior police official said.

The DJ Halli police have registered a case of causing death due to negligence under Section 304A of Indian Penal Code against the officials concerned of the Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (Bescom).

A senior Bescom official said, “We have found out that some unauthorised work was carried out to lay an underground electric cable to one of the houses. The work was carried out shabbily, leaving live cables in the open. We will file a complaint with the police against those who carried out this unauthorised work.”