Eight-year-old boy electrocuted near Gauribidanur 

January 18, 2024 10:00 pm | Updated January 19, 2024 07:35 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
The accident spot at Manchenalli town, near Gauribidanur.

In another case of electrocution, an eight-year-old boy, Nagendra, lost his life on Thursday (Jan. 18) morning while trying to pull a guy wire installed in a transformer in Manchenalli town, near Gauribidanuru in Chickballapur district in Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (Bescom) limits.

The boy was a ragpicker, and the incident occurred while he tried to pick up some waste near a transformer adjacent to a drain. As he pulled the guy wire with force, it came in contact with the Low Tension circuit and resulted in electrocution, Bescom officials said.

“There is no fault of Bescom in this case. Senior officials have visited the spot, and we are awaiting the report of the Electrical Inspectorate,” Bescom said in a press release. It was also mentioned that Chickballapur  – Gauribidanur National Highway work is going on near the accident spot. The repair work of the drainage line just beside the transformer to which the guy wire was attached was also going on. The Gauribidanur rural police filed an unnatural death report after the electrocution.

In November 2023, Bescom drew the ire of the citizens after the electrocution of a 23-year-old woman and her baby girl near Kadugodi in Bengaluru. Between 2018 and 2023 (October), a total of 607 fatal electrical accidents occurred in the Bescom jurisdiction.

