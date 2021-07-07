Eight students among 10 arrested in drug racket

07 July 2021 01:08 IST

The arrest of eight business management students allegedly peddling narcotics led the Sanjay Nagar police to their drug supplier and a foreign national from Nigeria who are part of a drug racket. The police arrested a total of 10 people and recovered 60 grams of weed oil , 1.1 kg of marijuana, 127 grams of MDMA, 7.8 grams of cocaine , laptops and three mobile phones from them.

The police, after receiving a tip-off, raided a bus stop in Sanjay Nagar where the students were waiting for their customers to deliver the drugs. “Most of the accused are enrolled in management courses in reputed colleges and in their early 20s. They are drug users turned peddlers,” claimed a senior police officer.

The students allegedly confessed to the police that they sourced the drugs from Dark Web and connected with dealers via the messaging app, Wickr. “The accused also revealed the name of their source, an employee of a private transport company, identified as Pradeep Kumar Steve (24),” said the police officer.

The police swung into action and arrested Pradeep, which led to the arrest of another dealer, a Nigerian national identified as Nwanya Francis Boarteng, 31.

Nwanya told the police that he had come to Bengaluru in 2018 on a student visa but never enrolled in any college. “He stayed in the city to peddle drugs, sourcing the narcotics from his contacts,” the officer added.

The police have booked the accused under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.