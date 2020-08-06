Eight products to help fight COVID-19 launched

06 August 2020 20:22 IST

They have been developed by start-ups at the Bangalore Bioinnovation Centre

Deputy Chief Minister C.N. Ashwathnarayan, who is also the Minister of IT, BT and Science & Technology, on Thursday launched eight products aimed at mitigating the impact of COVID-19 through an online platform.

These products include four “immunity boosters” (tea, tablet, chapati, drops) and apparatus for contactless monitoring of vitals, water sanitiser, fruits and vegetables sanitiser, and AC air sanitiser. These products have been developed by start-ups at the Bangalore Bioinnovation Centre (BBC), an initiative of Karnataka Innovation and Technology Society (KITS).

The Deputy Chief Minister said, “These technologies and products show that Karnataka has emerged as a leading State in developing solutions to fight the pandemic, which is a result of the robust innovation ecosystem here.”

Dr Jitendra Kumar, Managing Director of BBC said that the BBC has launched a support platform for innovators developing products for fighting COVID-19.

The occasion also saw the signing of an MoU between IIM, Bangalore and BBC. Prof. K. Kumar, Dean, IIM said that expertise and capabilities of IIM in market analysis and scale-up of businesses help in access to venture capital, including hand holding of start-ups after they have done proof of concept studies at BBC.

Industry scenario

Speaking on the sidelines of the event, the Minister said the IT industry in Karnataka did not face much issues during the pandemic. “However, the start-ups faced many challenges and issues. We will seek details on loss to the industry, revenue turnover and job loss,” he said.

“Many start-ups have witnessed increase in cost overheads and are not willing to take much risk, and hence, have adopted cost-effective measures,” he pointed out.