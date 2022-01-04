Eight persons injured in two explosions in city

Bengaluru

04 January 2022 01:17 IST

They are suspected to have been caused by LPG leakage

Seven people, including a couple and their two minor children, had a narrow escape and sustained minor injuries when they ran out of their house seconds before an explosion. Police said the explosion was caused by an LPG cylinder leakage. The incident occurred at a ground plus one house at 2nd Cross, Attiguppe in Chandra Layout. The couple and their children were renting the ground floor, while the owners lived on the first floor of the house. Around 8. 45 p.m., Harsha, who lived on the ground floor with her family, realised that there was a gas leakage. She alerted her husband. The couple, along with their children aged 13 and seven, ran out the house.

On hearing the commotion, their landlord Ramakka, 65, who lives on the first floor, came out with her relatives Anitha, 31 and Rachana, 21. While they were discussing the leakage, they reached the puja room where there was a lit lamp. Police suspect that the explosion was triggered by the gas leak and the lamp. The house caught fire. The seven residents ran out in time, but the house was gutted. They sustained minor injuries and were hospitalised.

Hotel employee injured

In another incident a 28-year-old hotel employee was injured in an explosion – suspected to have been caused by an LPG cylinder leakage – in Chandra Layout early Monday morning. Residents in and around Ganapathi Circle, where the hotel is located, reported hearing an explosion. When they checked, they saw that a fire had broken out in the kitchen. The injured employee was seen running out of the hotel engulfed in fire and crying for help. Fire tenders arrived at the spot within 15 minutes to put out the fire, but by then residents had managed to contain it. The police are questioning staff and have sought the help of the FSL team.

Advertising

Advertising