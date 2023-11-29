Eight persons arrested for killing man to rob his phones and ₹5,200 cash

November 29, 2023 06:40 pm | Updated 06:40 pm IST - Bengaluru

The RMC Yard police on Wednesday arrested eight persons who allegedly killed a 32-year-old factory worker for robbing his two phones and ₹5,200 in cash near the APMC yard on November 13.

The victim, Anil Bora, a resident of Srirampura and an employee of a glass factory, was waiting for a cab to return home after visiting his friend around 3 a.m.

The accused, identified as Chandru T., 23, and his associates Sachin, 19, Kiran Kumar G., 19, Nikhil, 21, Munesh H., 22, Jeevan, 19, Karthik, 19, and Madan T.P., 20, were returning in a goods autorickshaw after purchasing firecrackers for Deepavali.

ADVERTISEMENT

They noticed Anil standing alone on the roadside in the middle of the night and decided to rob him. They confronted him and demanded that he hand over all the valuables. The accused attacked him with a log on his head when he tried to resist and escaped after snatching two of his mobile phones and ₹5,200.

A severely bleeding Anil was found by passers-by, who rushed him to a hospital, where he succumbed a week later.

Meanwhile, an RMC Yard police team led by inspector Suresh P. initially booked a case of dacoity and tracked down the accused based on the CCTV camera footage from in and around the site of the crime.

The police recovered ₹5,200 in cash along with eight mobile phones and the autorickshaw used by the accused to committ the offence.

While some of the accused worked as labourers in a bakery, others worked in a private factory in Peenya, and two of them were involved in a vehicle theft case, the police said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT