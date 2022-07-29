Eight pairs of trains to be shifted to Visvesvaraya Terminal 

Passengers alighting on a train at Sir. M. Visvesvaraya Terminal, at Baiyappanahalli in Bengaluru. | Photo Credit: File Photo

July 29, 2022 22:18 IST

The South Western Railway (SWR) will run more train services from Sir M. Visvesvaraya Terminal. As per the decision, eight more long distance trains will be shifted to the new terminal from Yeshwanthpur and Cantonment.

The new trains will be operated from SMVB to Howrah, Kamakhya, Pataliputra, Agartala, Bhagalpur and other locations. The services will be introduced on August 10. The new trains services shifted to Baiyappanahalli terminal include weekly, five days in a week and a daily.

People cannot believe this is a railway station in India Sir M Visvesvaraya railway Terminal at Baiyappanahalli in Bengaluru is the result of the Indian government’s ambition to modernise railway stations in India. | Video Credit: K Murali Kumar

Divisional Railway Manager Shyam Singh said, “The train services from the new terminal have been well received from the passengers. We have been receiving good response from the general public and they are happy with the infrastructure provided at the terminal.”

Chief Public Relations officer of the SWR Aneesh Hegde told The Hindu that with the new addition of services, a total of 17 pairs of long distance trains will be operated from the point. Barring these trains, the SWR is also operating MEMU trains from the point.

The commercial operations from the new terminal started in June. The official said 32 pairs of services were planned from the point.