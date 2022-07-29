Bengaluru

Eight pairs of trains to be shifted to Visvesvaraya Terminal 

Passengers alighting on a train at Sir. M. Visvesvaraya Terminal, at Baiyappanahalli in Bengaluru. | Photo Credit: File Photo
Special Correspondent Bengaluru July 29, 2022 22:18 IST
Updated: July 30, 2022 09:27 IST

 

The South Western Railway (SWR) will run more train services from Sir M. Visvesvaraya Terminal. As per the decision, eight more long distance trains will be shifted to the new terminal from Yeshwanthpur and Cantonment.

The new trains will be operated from SMVB to Howrah, Kamakhya, Pataliputra, Agartala, Bhagalpur and other locations. The services will be introduced on August 10. The new trains services shifted to Baiyappanahalli terminal include weekly, five days in a week and a daily. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
People cannot believe this is a railway station in India
Sir M Visvesvaraya railway Terminal at Baiyappanahalli in Bengaluru is the result of the Indian government’s ambition to modernise railway stations in India. | Video Credit: K Murali Kumar
Advertisement
Advertisement

Divisional Railway Manager Shyam Singh said, “The train services from the new terminal have been well received from the passengers. We have been receiving good response from the general public and they are happy with the infrastructure provided at the terminal.” 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Chief Public Relations officer of the SWR Aneesh Hegde told The Hindu that with the new addition of services, a total of 17 pairs of long distance trains will be operated from the point. Barring these trains, the SWR is also operating MEMU trains from the point.

The commercial operations from the new terminal started in June. The official said 32 pairs of services were planned from the point.

Man quits job to set up clean toilet on highway
Lavato is a pay-and-use toilet at Krishnagiri on the Bengaluru-Salem National Highway 44. But, Lavato has not been set up by the government or an NGO. It is the business venture of Naveen Singh | Video Credit: Dhiraj Shetty
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Related Topics
Karnataka
Bangalore
travel and commuting
Roads and Rails
railway
public transport
Related Articles
Read more...