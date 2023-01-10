Eight marching contingents will be part of Army Day parade on Jan 15

January 10, 2023 05:59 pm | Updated 05:59 pm IST - Bengaluru

Eight marching contingents including a horse-mounted contingent from the Army Service Corps (ASC) and a military band comprising five regimental brass bands will be part of the 75th Army Day parade which is being held for the first time in Bengaluru on January 15.

The marching contingents are from Madras Engineering Group, Bombay Sappers, Regiment of Artillery, Mahar Regiment, Parachute Regiment and the Madras Regiment.

Unique traditions

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, General Officer Commanding, Karnataka and Kerala sub-area, Major General Ravi Murugan said each of these contingents represent regiments with glorious histories and unique traditions.

The parade will be supported by a fly-past of Army Aviation Dhruv and Rudra helicopters.

Besides, various weapon systems of the Indian Army like the K9 Vajra Self Propelled Guns, Pinaka Rockets, T-90 Tanks, BMP-2 Infantry Fighting Vehicle, Tunguska Air Defence System, 155 mm Bofors Guns, Light Strike Vehicles, Swathi Radar and different assaults bridges will also be on static display.

Major General Murugan said the Army Day is being conducted out of the national capital for the first time as part of the Government of India’s initiative to take major events away from the National Capital Region to different parts of the country.

“This will lead to greater visibility for these events and larger involvement of the local citizens,” Major General Murugan said.

Increasing awareness

He added that towards fulfilling the aim of the event being conducted here in Bengaluru, the army has reached out to the general public to increase awareness about the army and the significance of the Army Day.

“We have invited people from all walks of life including students from schools (especially government schools), colleges, NCC candidates, children from orphanages to name a few. The response has been overwhelming. More than 11,000 local civilians have witnessed the parade during the pre-event displays thus far. We view this as a major achievement,” he said.

The Army Day parade will commence with a wreath laying ceremony at the Madras Engineering Group (MEG) war memorial by Chief of the Army Staff General Manoj Pande, to pay homage to all personnel who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty.

Gallantry awards

The Army Chief will then review the parade at the MEG & Centre parade ground and award gallantry awards for individual acts of bravery and sacrifice. In addition, Chief of the Army Staff Unit Citations will also be awarded to units for their exceptional performance under active operational circumstances.

A Military Tattoo is also organised on the evening of January 15, which will be attended by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

ADVERTISEMENT