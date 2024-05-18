ADVERTISEMENT

Eight injured as KSRTC bus crashes into median, dangles from flyover near Nelamangala in Bengaluru

Published - May 18, 2024 05:37 pm IST - Bengaluru

The bus was coming from Somwarpete to Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

A KSRTC bus met with an accident at Madanayakanahalli, near Nelamangala, on Tumakuru Road in northwest Bengaluru on May 18, 2024. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Six passengers, and the conductor and driver of a KSRTC bus sustained injuries when the vehicle crashed into the divider on a flyover on the national highway near Nelamangala in northwest Bengaluru on May 18.

ADVERTISEMENT

Due to the jolt, six persons in the front of the bus, plus the driver and conductor, were injured. The remaining passengers suffered minor injuries.

Eight persons sustained injuries when a KSRTC bus met with an accident at Madanayakanahalli, near Nelamangala, on Tumakuru Road in northwest Bengaluru on May 18, 2024. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The police, along with passersby, pulled out passengers from the bus and rushed the injured persons to hospitals.

ADVERTISEMENT

The police are waiting the medical report to ascertain whether the driver was under the influence of alcohol. A technical team is inspecting the bus to ascertain the reason for the accident.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The bus was coming from Somwarpete to Bengaluru. The vehicle was moving up on the ramp of the flyover at Madanayakanahalli when it crashed into the median. The bus was dangling from the flyover for some time.

The front portion of the bus was completely damaged. Police used a crane to put the bus back on the road.

Traffic movement was disrupted for some time.

The driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle, which collided with the road divider, at Madanayakanahalli near Nelamangala on Tumakuru Road on May 18, 2024. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US