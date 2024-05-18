GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Eight injured as KSRTC bus crashes into median, dangles from flyover near Nelamangala in Bengaluru

The bus was coming from Somwarpete to Bengaluru

Published - May 18, 2024 05:37 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
A KSRTC bus met with an accident at Madanayakanahalli, near Nelamangala, on Tumakuru Road in northwest Bengaluru on May 18, 2024.

A KSRTC bus met with an accident at Madanayakanahalli, near Nelamangala, on Tumakuru Road in northwest Bengaluru on May 18, 2024.

Six passengers, and the conductor and driver of a KSRTC bus sustained injuries when the vehicle crashed into the divider on a flyover on the national highway near Nelamangala in northwest Bengaluru on May 18.

Due to the jolt, six persons in the front of the bus, plus the driver and conductor, were injured. The remaining passengers suffered minor injuries.

Eight persons sustained injuries when a KSRTC bus met with an accident at Madanayakanahalli, near Nelamangala, on Tumakuru Road in northwest Bengaluru on May 18, 2024.

Eight persons sustained injuries when a KSRTC bus met with an accident at Madanayakanahalli, near Nelamangala, on Tumakuru Road in northwest Bengaluru on May 18, 2024.

The police, along with passersby, pulled out passengers from the bus and rushed the injured persons to hospitals.

The police are waiting the medical report to ascertain whether the driver was under the influence of alcohol. A technical team is inspecting the bus to ascertain the reason for the accident.

The bus was coming from Somwarpete to Bengaluru. The vehicle was moving up on the ramp of the flyover at Madanayakanahalli when it crashed into the median. The bus was dangling from the flyover for some time.

The front portion of the bus was completely damaged. Police used a crane to put the bus back on the road.

Traffic movement was disrupted for some time.

The driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle, which collided with the road divider, at Madanayakanahalli near Nelamangala on Tumakuru Road on May 18, 2024.

The driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle, which collided with the road divider, at Madanayakanahalli near Nelamangala on Tumakuru Road on May 18, 2024.

