Eight B.Ed. colleges to lose BU affiliation

Bangalore University has decided not to renew affiliation of eight B.Ed. colleges in the city for the 2020-21 academic year. The university took this decision after the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) withdrew its recognition of these colleges.
BU registrar K. Jyothi issued a note earlier this week stating that students were advised not to take admission in these colleges. “In case they get admitted, the university is not responsible for the admissions,” the note stated.
The admissions for the 2020-21 academic year have been delayed due to the COVID 19 pandemic.
Sources said that the colleges lost the recognition as they did not have adequate infrastructure or qualified lecturers. Many of the colleges had allegedly produced fake or false certificates to get recognition from NCTE, and the council had taken note of these discrepancies.
The university decided to issue this notice as many of these colleges continue to enrol students despite losing recognition from NCTE. According to sources, the institutions continue to lure students to sign up for their programmes.
“On their websites, many continue to claim that they are affiliated to BU and are recognised by NCTE. Although B.Ed. is a full-time two-year course, many of these colleges tell students, particularly those from other States, that they can pursue this programme without attending the classes and can obtain their degree by just appearing for the examinations,” a senior professor of BU said.
