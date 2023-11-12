HamberMenu
Eight arrested for killing rowdy-sheeter 

November 12, 2023 09:54 am | Updated 09:54 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Puttenahalli police have arrested eight persons, including the prime accused Vinay, in a case pertaining to the killing of 34-year-old rowdy-sheeter. Sahadev was hacked to death by bike-borne assailants on November 8 near a bakery.

According to the police, the motive for the murder was rivalry between Vinay (30) and Sahadev. During the Ganesha festival, Sahadev had assaulted Vinay and his brother over the issue of immersion of a Ganesha idol. This infuriated Vinay, the police said.

On November 8, Vinay and others came on bikes in the morning hours and attacked Sahadev with a machete and wooden log. Sahadev, who sustained grievous injuries, succumbed later. Sahadev had had a murder case registered about nine years ago.

The police said while some of the assailants were arrested on the day of the murder, the rest were held two days later. The police said the names of the other accused cannot be revealed at this juncture as the investigation was under way.

Bangalore / crime

