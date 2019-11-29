Educational institutions should form anti-narcotic squads: Commissioner

The city police has advised educational institutions to form anti-narcotic squads to ensure that no students fall prey to the menace.

“Students are increasingly becoming targets of drug peddlers. The police alone cannot control the drug menace in the city. It is a sociological problem and other stakeholders need to play a proactive role,” said city Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao.

These anti-narcotics squads in educational institutions need to not only educate kids about the ill-effects of narcotic addiction, but also keep an eye on the surroundings of their institutions to tip us off. Parents must also look out for any behavioural changes and keep in touch with school and college managements to ensure their wards do not fall prey to these individuals and wean them away if already habituated, he added.

The police will augment a dog squad to rope in more dogs trained to sniff out narcotics, he said.

“Of the 50 odd dogs we have in the squad, only six are trained to sniff out narcotics. These dogs are today overworked, working for over 12 hours a day and are dying at a young age of 6-8 years. We have now decided to train more dogs to sniff out narcotics and deploy them at KIA, bus-stands and railway stations,” he said.