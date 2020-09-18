Education Plus career counselling to go digital

Bengaluru

18 September 2020 08:28 IST

It is the 18th edition of the event meant to help students

The 18th edition of The Hindu Education Plus Career Counselling 2020 to help students make informed career choices and chalk out their future will be in a digital conclave avatar this year.

The event sets a benchmark in educational and professional guidance. It acts as a platform to connect students and parents with speakers and educational institutions.

This will help students make right decisions after getting necessary counselling and guidance.

The Hindu invites students who have cleared II PU this year besides those enrolled for II PU as well as their parents to apprise themselves about the career opportunities, trends in the industrial sector, and the future prospects in various streams.

Who can attend?

Students of classes 9 to 12, including those who want to pursue higher studies after class 12, besides students looking to do post-graduation in different fields can attend.

Register for FREE just once to attend all sessions on all four days: Login to register: http://bit.ly/THEPEDIT or scan the QR Code.

For queries, call 9964648444 or 9449343420.

All participants will get a free copy of The Hindu Education Plus Career Counselling handbook (hard copy and soft copy). Hard copy will be available in The Hindu offices across Karnataka. The gold sponsor is Insights IAS. The silver sponsors are: East West, Acharya Bangalore B-School and The Institute of Company Secretaries of India, Shaheen Group of institutions, Bidar, Jnana Darshana IAS.