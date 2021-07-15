Schools asked not to skip online Kannada classes

15 July 2021 03:12 IST

The State government has pulled up private schools that have not conducted online Kannada classes, which are compulsory.

Primary and Secondary Education Minister S. Suresh Kumar, on Wednesday, said that private unaided schools will face stringent action if they fail to follow the Kannada Language Learning Act 2015.

Online campaign

The issue was flagged by the Kannada Development Authority which informed the Minister that a group of parents whose children study in a private school were campaigning on social media against the management’s decision to teach Kannada.

Acting upon this, Mr. Kumar said that there was no question of compromise in the matter and that every school had to teach Kannada as first or second language to students right from Class 1. He directed officials of the department to issue a circular immediately to schools affiliated to both state syllabus as well as central syllabus.

KDA chairperson T.S. Nagabharana, who met Mr. Kumar on Wednesday, had also written to the department officials asking them to ensure that schools are following the rules.

Written complaints

Department officials said that if parents submit written complaints that the school managements are not teaching Kannada, they will initiate action against the managements after first issuing a show cause notice.