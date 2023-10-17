Education has moved out of the classroom: Nikhil Kamath

October 17, 2023 08:07 pm | Updated 08:07 pm IST - Bengaluru

The world is competitive and education has moved out of the classroom, said Nikhil Kamath, co-founder of financial services company Zerodha.

Delivering the convocation address at the 58th annual convocation of Bangalore University (BU) on Tuesday, he said: “I haven’t done too much traditional education. But education has moved out of the classroom and so much is available online today for one to read and learn.”

“I had unconventional education by virtue of which I chose to educate myself. It was not through books given to me through syllabus or structured education, but when you go down the path of curiosity; curiosity around learning, not just your subject, but being curious about changes around the world, both in technology and academia is important. There is so much out there available for free today. So much that could teach us and so much that will make us better equipped to get a job and to start a career,” the entrepreneur added.

Former Prime Minster H.D. Deve Gowda, who was given a honorary doctorate, stressed on the need for moral education for school and college students.

“Providing quality education along with moral education to students is important. Education will be just a piece of paper without culture. Education will be meaningful when you develop culture with it,” he said.

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Chairman S. Somanath, who was also conferred with a honorary doctorate, was not present.

As many as 299 gold medals and 113 cash prizes were awarded to 193 students, and 204 PhDs were conferred. As many as 28,871 students received various degrees, of which 20,056 obtained distinction, 4,807 first class, 874 passed with second class, and 137 with pass class.

Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, Higher and Technical Education Minister M.C. Sudhakar, Vice-Chancellor Jayakara S.M., and others were present.

