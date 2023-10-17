HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Education has moved out of the classroom: Nikhil Kamath

October 17, 2023 08:07 pm | Updated 08:07 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The world is competitive and education has moved out of the classroom, said Nikhil Kamath, co-founder of financial services company Zerodha.

Delivering the convocation address at the 58th annual convocation of Bangalore University (BU) on Tuesday, he said: “I haven’t done too much traditional education. But education has moved out of the classroom and so much is available online today for one to read and learn.”

“I had unconventional education by virtue of which I chose to educate myself. It was not through books given to me through syllabus or structured education, but when you go down the path of curiosity; curiosity around learning, not just your subject, but being curious about changes around the world, both in technology and academia is important. There is so much out there available for free today. So much that could teach us and so much that will make us better equipped to get a job and to start a career,” the entrepreneur added.

Former Prime Minster H.D. Deve Gowda, who was given a honorary doctorate, stressed on the need for moral education for school and college students.

“Providing quality education along with moral education to students is important. Education will be just a piece of paper without culture. Education will be meaningful when you develop culture with it,” he said.

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Chairman S. Somanath, who was also conferred with a honorary doctorate, was not present.

As many as 299 gold medals and 113 cash prizes were awarded to 193 students, and 204 PhDs were conferred. As many as 28,871 students received various degrees, of which 20,056 obtained distinction, 4,807 first class, 874 passed with second class, and 137 with pass class.

Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, Higher and Technical Education Minister M.C. Sudhakar, Vice-Chancellor Jayakara S.M., and others were present.

Related Topics

Karnataka / bengaluru / education

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.