Education Dept. looks into network issues

Bengaluru

13 July 2021 00:26 IST

The Department of Primary and Secondary Education held a discussion with officials on poor Internet connectivity and how it was hampering online classes.

Primary and Secondary Education Minister S. Suresh Kumar met the Chief Secretary on the issue. The Minister was told that the Additional Chief Secretary of Information and Technology Department had received positive response from mobile network providers.

Mr. Kumar said the Department of Primary and Secondary Education was planning to install TV sets at 5,766 public libraries under GPs for the benefit of studentswho do not have access to any device. He said they wanted cater to the needs of children in rural areas. The TV sets will allow students to attend live, recorded or online classes telecast on DD Chandana.

The Minister also welcomed the High Court’s decision to not interfere in the State government’s move to conduct SSLC examination. “The HC judgment has boosted the confidence among students and government to conduct the examination,” he said.