Education Department to take over schools, PU colleges run by BBMP

According to the data shared by the BBMP, the civic body will be handing over 16 primary schools, 33 high schools and 19 pre university colleges to the education department.

December 22, 2023 08:54 pm | Updated 08:54 pm IST - Bengaluru 

The Hindu Bureau

The Department of School Education and Literacy will take over all schools and pre-university colleges run by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) in the coming academic year.

This was decided in a meeting chaired by Deputy Chief Minister and Bengaluru Development Minister D.K. Shivakumar on Friday.

According to data shared by the BBMP, the civic body will be handing over 16 primary schools, 33 high schools, and 19 pre-university colleges to the department.

From the next academic year, the department will be overseeing the operations of these schools.

The meeting was attended by Minister for School Education and Literacy, Madhu Bangarappa along with other officials of the department and BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Giri Nath. 

The decision was taken to bring uniformity among the BBMP schools with other schools run by the department.

Mr. Nath talking to The Hindu said this will help to improve teaching skills among teachers as the department will train them once they take over the schools.

He said at present, although the BBMP has been handholding the teachers, training is not on par with the department’s. “The decision will revive the schools and bring uniformity,” he said. 

Mr. Nath further informed that teachers and lecturers hired by the BBMP schools will be paid by the BBMP itself and they will not be relieved.

“We will continue to pay them but we will not be recruiting new teachers,” he said.

The department, if necessary, will hire teaching and non-teaching staff to the schools. He said the decision was taken in the best interest of students and schools.

