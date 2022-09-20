Education and skill fair to be held at BIEC from September 21 to 23 

ADVERTISEMENT

The 12th edition of Didac India, the largest education fair in Asia, will be held in the city between September 21 and 23 at the Bangalore International Exhibition Centre (BIEC). The event, which is hosted by the Department of Higher Education, Government of Karnataka is being organised by India Didactics Association with Union Ministry of Education, NITI Ayog and Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship. The fair will be attended by education ministers from 15 countries and 10 States within the country.

The fair will showcase the state-of-the-art solutions for education and skill sectors. Including the international pavilions from countries like United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, Finland, Poland and Singapore, over 200 exhibitors from more than 20 countries will feature over 4,000 innovative products and services in the expo. Leading companies like Microsoft, Amazon, Samsung, HP and others will exhibit their latest technologies, products and services.

Asian Summit on Education and Skills

The Asian Summit on Education and Skills (ASES) will also take place simultaneously at the BIEC on September 20, 21. “Karnataka is happy to be hosting the Asian Summit on Education and Skills. I recently attended an event by the Education World Forum in London and glad that Bengaluru has got an opportunity to host an international event in education. I am sure the Summit will debate key challenges and opportunities of the sector and provide inputs for policy making,” Dr. Ashwath Narayan, Karnataka Minister of Higher Education, said.