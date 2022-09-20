Education and skill fair to be held at BIEC from September 21 to 23 

The fair will be attended by education ministers from 15 countries and 10 States within India

The Hindu Bureau Bengaluru
September 20, 2022 21:26 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The 12th edition of Didac India, the largest education fair in Asia, will be held in the city between September 21 and 23 at the Bangalore International Exhibition Centre (BIEC). The event, which is hosted by the Department of Higher Education, Government of Karnataka is being organised by India Didactics Association with Union Ministry of Education, NITI Ayog and Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship. The fair will be attended by education ministers from 15 countries and 10 States within the country. 

The fair will showcase the state-of-the-art solutions for education and skill sectors. Including the international pavilions from countries like United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, Finland, Poland and Singapore, over 200 exhibitors from more than 20 countries will feature over 4,000 innovative products and services in the expo. Leading companies like Microsoft, Amazon, Samsung, HP and others will exhibit their latest technologies, products and services.  

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Asian Summit on Education and Skills 

The Asian Summit on Education and Skills (ASES) will also take place simultaneously at the BIEC on September 20, 21. “Karnataka is happy to be hosting the Asian Summit on Education and Skills. I recently attended an event by the Education World Forum in London and glad that Bengaluru has got an opportunity to host an international event in education. I am sure the Summit will debate key challenges and opportunities of the sector and provide inputs for policy making,” Dr. Ashwath Narayan, Karnataka Minister of Higher Education, said. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app