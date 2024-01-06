ADVERTISEMENT

Education and career guidance fair kicks off at Christ varsity

January 06, 2024 12:02 am | Updated 12:02 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, scion of the erstwhile royal family of Mysuru, addressing  ‘DAKSH—Education and Career Guidance Fair’ at Christ (Deemed to be University) in Bengaluru on Friday. | Photo Credit:

The 2024 edition of the annual ‘DAKSH—Education and Career Guidance Fair’, organised by the Student Council of Christ (Deemed to be University) began on Friday, offering a display of varied career opportunities and higher education choices.

The event witnessed a footfall of over 2,500, including students, parents, and industry experts from corporates. The premises had 114 stalls that represented different departments, centres, companies, and sponsors of the event.

Organisations participating in the two-day career fair included KPMG India, Piramal Foundation, Styledotme - Rad Beauty, Teach For India, YourDost Healthcare, Schbang, and Bhumi. These organisations offered insights into the industry and shared trends.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Scion of the erstwhile royal family of Mysuru Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, the chief guest of the event, was one of the 11 speakers of the day. He urged students to balance practical factors in job decisions with personal interests.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US