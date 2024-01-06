GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Education and career guidance fair kicks off at Christ varsity

January 06, 2024 12:02 am | Updated 12:02 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, scion of the erstwhile royal family of Mysuru, addressing  ‘DAKSH—Education and Career Guidance Fair’ at Christ (Deemed to be University) in Bengaluru on Friday.

Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, scion of the erstwhile royal family of Mysuru, addressing  'DAKSH—Education and Career Guidance Fair' at Christ (Deemed to be University) in Bengaluru on Friday.

The 2024 edition of the annual ‘DAKSH—Education and Career Guidance Fair’, organised by the Student Council of Christ (Deemed to be University) began on Friday, offering a display of varied career opportunities and higher education choices.

The event witnessed a footfall of over 2,500, including students, parents, and industry experts from corporates. The premises had 114 stalls that represented different departments, centres, companies, and sponsors of the event.

Organisations participating in the two-day career fair included KPMG India, Piramal Foundation, Styledotme - Rad Beauty, Teach For India, YourDost Healthcare, Schbang, and Bhumi. These organisations offered insights into the industry and shared trends.

Scion of the erstwhile royal family of Mysuru Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, the chief guest of the event, was one of the 11 speakers of the day. He urged students to balance practical factors in job decisions with personal interests.

