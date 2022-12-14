ED seizes movable and immovable properties of Heera group in money-laundering case

December 14, 2022 08:09 pm | Updated 08:09 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) has provisionally attached immovable and movable assets worth ₹78.63 crore under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 (PMLA), including properties worth ₹37.58 crore of a Hyderabad-based firm, SA Builders & Developers.

The ED also recovered a bank account with ₹41.05 crore from Syed Akhtar, partner of SA builders through Bengaluru-based Neelanchal Technocrats Pvt. Ltd. of Sallarpuria Group, said a release.

The release said ED registered a money-laundering case in 2018 against Nowhera Sheik, owner of Heera group of companies in Hyderabad, and others, who had collected more than ₹5,000 crore from the public, but failed to repay even the principal amount.

Investigation revealed that Ms. Sheik had transferred ₹148 crore to one M/s SA Builders and Developers for purchasing properties situated at Tolichowki, Hyderabad. But properties only worth ₹70 crore were actually registered, which were earlier attached in the hands of Heera Group. The remaining funds of ₹78 crore, which were part of crime proceeds, were found to be parked with the M/s SA Builders and Developers, said the release.

Further investigation by ED revealed that SA Builders and Developers had transferred ₹41 crore out of the above ₹78 crore to Neelanchal Technocrats Pvt. Ltd. and four other shell entities in Kolkata and Shillong, and the funds were ultimately routed back to Sallarpuria Sattva group as loans.

ED conducted searches in November at the office of the Sallarpuria Sattva group in Bengaluru and unearthed the money trail and subsequently attached immovable properties and bank balances of ₹78 crore as equivalent value of the crime proceeds. Prior to this, the ED has provisionally attached properties worth ₹300 crore in the same case.

