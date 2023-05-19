ED seizes ₹8.26 crore from “Chinese-owned” edutech firm

May 19, 2023 07:24 pm | Updated 07:24 pm IST - BENGALURU

The Directorate of Enforcement (ED), which recently raided city-based Pigeon Education Technology India Private Limited, seized ₹8.26 crore from the firm.

The ED earlier raided the firm to find out if it was fully owned by Chinese nationals, and profits made by the firm were siphoned off to Hong Kong under the garb of advertisement expenses. Following this discovery, ED took up a case under Section 37A of the Foreign Exchange Management Act, 1999.

The edutech company provides online classes under the brand name Odaclass. “Earlier the ED conducted search and seizure action against the company and found that the company is 100% owned by Chinese nationals and all the affairs of the company, including financial decisions, are being taken by the persons sitting in China. During the investigation, it was ascertained that the company has siphoned off ₹82.72 crore to China and Hong Kong in the name of advertisement and marketing expenses on the instructions of Chinese director Liu Can. The company could not produce any proof of receipt of service on its part and proof of any advertisement published against the said expenses,” ED said in a statement.

“Further, the director and accounts manager of the company has also admitted during the investigation that the payments were made only on the instructions of Chinese director Liu Kan. The Indian director of the company, Vedanta Hamirwasia stated that the Chinese director told them that the said advertisements were published through Google and Facebook; however, no confirmation or invoice raised by these platforms has been submitted,” ED further said.