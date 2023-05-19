ADVERTISEMENT

ED seizes ₹8.26 crore from “Chinese-owned” edutech firm

May 19, 2023 07:24 pm | Updated 07:24 pm IST - BENGALURU

The ED had raided the firm to find out if it was fully owned by Chinese nationals, and profits made by the firm were siphoned off to Hong Kong under the garb of advertisement expenses

The Hindu Bureau

The Directorate of Enforcement (ED), which recently raided city-based Pigeon Education Technology India Private Limited, seized ₹8.26 crore from the firm.

The ED earlier raided the firm to find out if it was fully owned by Chinese nationals, and profits made by the firm were siphoned off to Hong Kong under the garb of advertisement expenses. Following this discovery, ED took up a case under Section 37A of the Foreign Exchange Management Act, 1999.

The edutech company provides online classes under the brand name Odaclass. “Earlier the ED conducted search and seizure action against the company and found that the company is 100% owned by Chinese nationals and all the affairs of the company, including financial decisions, are being taken by the persons sitting in China. During the investigation, it was ascertained that the company has siphoned off ₹82.72 crore to China and Hong Kong in the name of advertisement and marketing expenses on the instructions of Chinese director Liu Can. The company could not produce any proof of receipt of service on its part and proof of any advertisement published against the said expenses,” ED said in a statement.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“Further, the director and accounts manager of the company has also admitted during the investigation that the payments were made only on the instructions of Chinese director Liu Kan. The Indian director of the company, Vedanta Hamirwasia stated that the Chinese director told them that the said advertisements were published through Google and Facebook; however, no confirmation or invoice raised by these platforms has been submitted,” ED further said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US