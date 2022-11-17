ED searches 16 locations in earning app scam

November 17, 2022 10:53 pm | Updated 10:53 pm IST - Bengaluru

Officials of the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) on Monday conducted searches at 16 locations in Bengaluru in a case related to Super Like Online Earning Application (a part-time job scam).

During the search proceedings, around 80 bank accounts having balance of ₹1 crore belonging to the accused persons have been freezed by the ED.

The searches were conducted under the provisions of Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002 on the residential premises of the accused running the racket and also on the offices of the payment gateways including Phonepe, Paytm, Googlepay, Amazonpay . The officials suspect that a few banks like HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Dhanalakshmi Bank and others were involved in this case and their role is being probed.

The ED initiated money laundering investigation on the basis of an FIR registered in March last year at South CEN Police Station, Bengaluru, against Super Like Online Earning Application and others.

The accused floated an app by name “Super Like,” in which if the customers share photos and videos of celebrities by investing some money, they would get money as profit.

By getting attracted towards this lucrative scheme, the common public invested funds in the said app and after sharing videos of celebrities, they got some money as profit for some time. However, after some time, even after sharing videos, photos, the customers did not get any return on the money and when they tried to take back their invested money, the amount was blocked by the said application.