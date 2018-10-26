ED search an attempt to silence those questioning power: Amnesty India

Amnesty India on Friday said it had become the “latest target of the government’s assault on civil society”, a day after its office in Bengaluru was searched by Enforcement Directorate sleuths in connection with alleged violation of foreign exchange laws.

The human rights NGO said its bank accounts had been frozen, “effectively stopping” work. “Government authorities are increasingly treating human rights organisations like criminal enterprises,” said Amnesty International India’s Executive Director Aakar Patel in a statement.

According to the ED, the searches were launched against the human rights organisation for alleged violations of foreign direct investment (FDI) norms linked to the 2010 revocation of the NGO’s FCRA licence.

“After Amnesty International India Foundation Trust (AIIFT) was denied the permission/registration under FCRA (Foreign Contribution Regulation Act) by the MHA (ministry of home affairs), they resorted to bypass the FCRA by floating commercial entity in the name of Amnesty International India Pvt Ltd (AIIPL). This entity has received foreign funds through commercial route to the extent of ₹36 crore till date,” the ED said in a statement.

The allegation states that ₹10 crore was invested in compulsory convertible debentures (CCD) of AIIPL on which they took an overdraft of more than ₹14 crore. The remaining had been routed to AIIPL as “consultancy services” in contravention of FDI guidelines.

Amnesty has denied the allegations, saying their structures were “fully complaint” with Indian laws. Mr. Patel said AIIFT was “defunct”.