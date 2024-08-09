GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ED raids KIADB over allegations of scam in land acquisition for Hubballi airport

Published - August 09, 2024 10:17 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
A file photo of the Hubballi airport.



The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) conducted simultaneous raids on the offices of the Karnataka Industrial Area Development Board (KIADB) in Bengaluru and Dharwad on Friday.

The ED had recently registered an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) in connection with an alleged scandal in land acquisition for the Hubballi airport. 

The ED brought former Chief Finance Officer Vani to the KIADB headquarters at Khanija Bhavan in Bengaluru and questioned her along with the current CFO Prakash. The ED also examined documents and files in the Dharwad office of the KIADB. A Karnataka Rakshana Vedike activist from Dharwad had lodged a complaint regarding the alleged scam to the ED, sources said. 

There were four FIRs registered in Dharwad in 2022 and 2023 in connection with the alleged scam, of which one of the cases has been transferred to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) and the rest are being probed by the local police. 

In the case being probed by the CID, 14 persons, including four KIADB officials and officials of IDBI Bank, Karnataka Vikas Grameena Bank, and Bank of Baroda, have been named as accused.

The Special Land Acquisition Officer of KIADB, in his complaint in 2022, said that for land acquired and duly compensated by the KIADB for the airport in 2011-12, officials and private persons colluded and created fake documents (in 2021) claiming to be owners of the said land, and claimed compensation again.

In this particular case, KIADB has paid compensation of ₹19.99 rore, which was credited into multiple accounts in the three banks and from where the money was siphoned off. 

Following this case in 2022, at least three other similar instances, where private individuals forged documents to claim ownership of land acquired by the KIADB and got fresh compensation from the board, came to light and fresh FIRs were registered. Based on these FIRs, the ED has now registered an ECIR and conducted raids on Friday. 

