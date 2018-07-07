ED raids foreign exchange agencies

more-in

Officials of the Enforcement Directorate conducted simultaneous raids on foreign exchange agencies in the city and seized over ₹65 lakh in cash on Thursday.

Based on specific intelligence regarding unauthorised dealings in foreign exchange by various entities without the permission of the Reserve Bank of India, searches were conducted by the officials of the Bangalore Zonal Office of the Enforcement Directorate, at six different locations simultaneously.

Foreign currency equivalent to ₹45,47,892 along with Indian currency of ₹20,25,170, totalling ₹ 65,73,062 was seized, said an ED press release.

A senior ED official said the agencies were exchanging foreign currency illegally and would charge customers a nominal fee against the licensed foreign exchange agencies.

“This is a violation of RBI rules,” said the official.

Two of the agencies raided operated out of R.T. Nagar, while the remaining four were on Commercial Street. The owners will be summoned and questioned about their business dealings and the modus operandi, the officials added.