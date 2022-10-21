ED raids 5 premises linked to Chinese loan apps, seizes ₹78 crore in Bengaluru

With the seizures made on Oct. 19, the total seizure in the case now stands at ₹95 crore

The Hindu Bureau Bengaluru
October 21, 2022 20:13 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Directorate of Enforcement (ED) conducted search and seizure operations at five premises linked to Chinese loan apps in Bengaluru on Wednesday, October 19. ED, in a statement, said ₹78 crore has been seized in merchant IDs and bank accounts of the firms raided during the rains. 

This is in continuation of similar raids on Chinese loan apps in Bengaluru, based on 18 FIRs registered by Bengaluru Cyber Crime Police on these apps, on September 03, wherein the ED had seized ₹17 crore in accounts of these firms. With the seizures made on Wednesday, the total seizure in the case now stands at ₹95 crore. 

“During the investigation, it has emerged that these entities are controlled/operated by Chinese nationals. The modus operandi of these entities is using forged documents of Indians and making these Indians dummy directors of those entities and generating proceeds of the crime. It has come to notice that the said entities were doing their suspected/illegal business through various merchant IDs/accounts held with payment gateways/banks,” ED said in a statement. 

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“The premises of Razorpay Pvt Ltd and the Bank’s compliance offices related to these entities were covered in the search operation. During the search operation, it was noticed that the said entities were generating proceeds of crime through various merchant IDs/accounts held with payment gateways/banks and they have submitted fake addresses in KYC documents,” ED further said in a statement. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app