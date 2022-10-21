ED raids 5 premises linked to Chinese loan apps, seizes ₹78 crore in Bengaluru

With the seizures made on Oct. 19, the total seizure in the case now stands at ₹95 crore

Directorate of Enforcement (ED) conducted search and seizure operations at five premises linked to Chinese loan apps in Bengaluru on Wednesday, October 19. ED, in a statement, said ₹78 crore has been seized in merchant IDs and bank accounts of the firms raided during the rains.

This is in continuation of similar raids on Chinese loan apps in Bengaluru, based on 18 FIRs registered by Bengaluru Cyber Crime Police on these apps, on September 03, wherein the ED had seized ₹17 crore in accounts of these firms. With the seizures made on Wednesday, the total seizure in the case now stands at ₹95 crore.

“During the investigation, it has emerged that these entities are controlled/operated by Chinese nationals. The modus operandi of these entities is using forged documents of Indians and making these Indians dummy directors of those entities and generating proceeds of the crime. It has come to notice that the said entities were doing their suspected/illegal business through various merchant IDs/accounts held with payment gateways/banks,” ED said in a statement.

“The premises of Razorpay Pvt Ltd and the Bank’s compliance offices related to these entities were covered in the search operation. During the search operation, it was noticed that the said entities were generating proceeds of crime through various merchant IDs/accounts held with payment gateways/banks and they have submitted fake addresses in KYC documents,” ED further said in a statement.