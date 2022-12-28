ADVERTISEMENT

ED issues notice to BBMP over irregularities in installation of water treatment plants 

December 28, 2022 08:40 pm | Updated 08:40 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has issued notice to the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), in connection with a case on alleged irregularities in drilling borewells and installation of water treatment plants between 2016 and 2019.

In the notice, the Central agency has sought details about the allegation on the project from the BBMP Commissioner.

N.R. Ramesh, Bengaluru South district president of the BJP, had recently alleged irregularities of ₹400 crore in the project.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Mr. Ramesh had alleged that the irregularities happened over the drilling of borewells and installation of water treatment plants in 2019 and he had given the complaint earlier to the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB).

Later the case was transferred to the ED since the alleged scam was over ₹400 crore, he said. “I have produced various documents before the ACB and the ED. We have found that only 25% work of installing the plants and drilling borewells was completed,” he added.

Meanwhile, the BBMP Chief Commissioner has appointed a nodal officer regarding the case and the officer will be responsible to track all the details to share with the ED.

“We have appointed the Engineer in-chief as the nodal officer and all the details are being investigated and it will be provided to the investigation agency,” BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Giri Nath said.

Mr. Ramesh said that the ED is investigating the case under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 against the Joint Commissioners, Chief Engineers, Executive Engineers, Corporators and Contractors of Dasarahalli, Mahadevapura, Rajarajeshwari Nagar, Yelahanka, Bommanahalli zones.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US