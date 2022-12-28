ED issues notice to BBMP over irregularities in installation of water treatment plants 

December 28, 2022 08:40 pm | Updated 08:40 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has issued notice to the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), in connection with a case on alleged irregularities in drilling borewells and installation of water treatment plants between 2016 and 2019.

In the notice, the Central agency has sought details about the allegation on the project from the BBMP Commissioner.

N.R. Ramesh, Bengaluru South district president of the BJP, had recently alleged irregularities of ₹400 crore in the project.

Mr. Ramesh had alleged that the irregularities happened over the drilling of borewells and installation of water treatment plants in 2019 and he had given the complaint earlier to the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB).

Later the case was transferred to the ED since the alleged scam was over ₹400 crore, he said. “I have produced various documents before the ACB and the ED. We have found that only 25% work of installing the plants and drilling borewells was completed,” he added.

Meanwhile, the BBMP Chief Commissioner has appointed a nodal officer regarding the case and the officer will be responsible to track all the details to share with the ED.

“We have appointed the Engineer in-chief as the nodal officer and all the details are being investigated and it will be provided to the investigation agency,” BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Giri Nath said.

Mr. Ramesh said that the ED is investigating the case under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 against the Joint Commissioners, Chief Engineers, Executive Engineers, Corporators and Contractors of Dasarahalli, Mahadevapura, Rajarajeshwari Nagar, Yelahanka, Bommanahalli zones.