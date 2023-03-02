ED files prosecution complaint against Injaz international and partners under Money Laundering Act

March 02, 2023 12:28 am | Updated 12:28 am IST - Bengaluru

The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) filed a prosecution complaint before the Special Court in Bengaluru against Injaz International and its partners, Misbahuddin S. and Suhail Ahmed Sheriff under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002.

According to an official release, the case pertains to defrauding people by luring them to invest in a “Halal” Investment Scheme offered by the firm by promising high returns and failing to repay the returns and principal amount invested by the depositors.

ED had initiated a money laundering investigation on the basis of an FIR registered by the Wilson Garden Police Station against Injaz International and its associated group under various sections of the Prize Chits and Money Circulation Schemes (Banning) Act, 1978, Indian Penal Code, 1860 and Chit Funds Act, 1982.

Investigation by ED revealed that Injaz International was neither able to keep up with the returns owed to its investors against the investments made by them, nor was it able to repay the amounts already invested with it.

Further investigation revealed that Misbahuddin S. and Suhail Ahmed Sheriff had diverted funds to the extent of ₹81 Crore into the purchase of immovable properties and other business entities operated by them as well as their associates and thereby, generated proceeds of crime more than ₹50 crore, said the release. In this case, Misbahuddin was arrested by the ED in November 2022 and is in judicial custody.