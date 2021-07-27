ED files complaint against man for defaming agency

Bengaluru

He was miffed for not getting reward

Officials of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) have alleged harassment by a person who was accusing them of corruption and filing a series of online complaints with Central agencies, after he was allegedly denied “reward prize” in return for a complaint he filed against a company involved in money laundering.

Based on a complaint filed by Sheshadri M., sepoy attached to ED, the Wilson Garden Police last week registered a case against Rakesh Verma, charging him with intentional insult, forgery, and cheating.

Mr. Sheshadri, in his complaint, said that Rakesh filed an online complaint in 2019 against a company alleging that it was involved in converting ₹53 crore black money into white. The complaint was forwarded to the I-T Department for further investigation.

Meanwhile, Rakesh allegedly started demanding a reward for which the ED officials clarified that there was no such provision.

He allegedly accessed information about the Director and Joint Director of the ED and filed complaints with Central agencies that they had taken a bribe from the accused company for not investigating the matter.

“This is not only defaming the agency but also defaming and demoralising the officials,” Mr. Sheshadri said in his complaint.

The police are trying to track down Rakesh.