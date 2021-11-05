ED-Bengaluru to get a new chief

Manish Godara will take charge on November 15

The Bengaluru zonal office of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) will get a new chief in Manish Godara, a 2009-batch Indian Revenue Service (Customs and Central Excise) officer, on November 15.

Raman Gupta, a Karnataka cadre IPS officer who has held the charge since 2016, will return to his State cadre on November 15. The change of guard comes amidst the probe into the ‘bitcoin scam’ that has become politically controversial.

Probe into the alleged disproportionate assets and alleged benami transactions of Congress leader D. K. Shivakumar, and the IMA Group investment scam were among the prominent cases handled by the ED during the tenure of Mr. Gupta.