Bengaluru

ED attaches property of ex-councillor

Special Correspondent Bengaluru August 02, 2022 22:04 IST
Updated: August 02, 2022 22:04 IST

The Enforcement Directorate (ED), on Monday, attached immovable assets to the tune of ₹3.35 crore in the disproportionate assets case against C.G. Gowramma, former BBMP councillor of Azad Nagar in Chamarajpet constituency, and her husband Govindaraju.

The ED initiated a money laundering investigation on the basis of a chargesheet filed by the Lokayukta police against the couple for offence committed under sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, and sections 120-B of criminal conspiracy of the Indian Penal Code.

Investigation revealed that Gowramma, during the period as a councillor, misused her official position and generated proceeds of crime in collusion with her husband and laundered the generated proceeds by crediting the same into their bank accounts in cash as well as by acquiring various immovable properties in cash.

According to the release, Gowramma and her husband were alleged to have acquired disproportionate assets to the tune of ₹3.46 crore during the check period from financial year 2010-11 to 2012 -2013 and amassed immovable properties, including agricultural land, residential plots as well as commercial sites.

