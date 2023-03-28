ADVERTISEMENT

ED attaches properties worth ₹114.19 crore of the defaulters of Sri Guru Raghavendra co-operative society

March 28, 2023 07:22 pm | Updated 07:22 pm IST - Bengaluru

The attached assets are in the form of 21 immovable properties consisting of vacant lands, residential houses, commercial and industrial buildings and  bank balance of ₹3.15 crore

The Hindu Bureau

The Enforcement Directorate (ED), on Monday (March 27), provisionally attached properties worth ₹114.19 crore pertaining to various defaulter borrowers of Sri Guru Raghavendra Sahakara Bank Niyamitha under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, in connection with misappropriation of public deposits to the tune of more than ₹800 crore.

The attached assets are in the form of 21 immovable properties consisting of vacant lands, residential houses, commercial and industrial buildings and  bank balance of ₹3.15 crore.

Earlier, the ED had attached movable and immovable properties belonging to the accused valued at ₹45.33 crore and the same was confirmed by the competent authority. The ED has also arrested four persons in the case including the then president of the bank.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The ED initiated an investigation under PMLA two years ago based on the FIR registered under various sections of IPC and also under the Karnataka Protection of Interest Depositors in Financial Establishments Act. The complaint was filed by borrowers of the bank with the Basavanagudi police station.

What investigation revealed

Investigation revealed that the defaulter borrowers, in connivance with the management and employees of the bank, took huge sums of loans from the bank on the basis of bogus deposits and fake fixed deposits to siphon off the money deposited by the public with the bank.

The bank promised to give a higher interest rate to the depositors, which was not in the line with the prevailing market rate. Most of the depositors of the bank are senior citizens who have deposited their retirement benefits with the bank to secure their financial security..

According to an official release, the borrowers who have taken the loans without giving adequate security did not repay the same, and the loans became overdue. The bank management created fictitious loan accounts and transferred the money to these accounts, which in turn was transferred to overdue loan accounts for “evergreening” purposes to show the strong financial health of the bank to lure more depositors. Further investigation is under progress.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

crime / Bangalore

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US