ED and I-T Department likely to join probe against KAS officer

Bengaluru

14 November 2020 02:01 IST

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Income Tax (I-T) Department are likely to join the probe against KAS officer B. Sudha, who is under the scanner after the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) conducted raids in a disproportionate assets case.

During the raids, the ACB recovered documents of more than 200 properties, and details of 50 bank accounts apart from cash and gold jewellery. Documents pertaining to properties that officials suspect Ms. Sudha has invested in have been recovered from the residence of one of her friends, which was also raided. They are suspected to be ‘benami’ properties.

Sources in the ED, Bengaluru, said they are examining the case and given the large number of property documents and bank accounts uncovered during the raids, they would definitely join the probe. Meanwhile, sources in the I-T Department said they were not only keen on probing tax evasion on the KAS officer’s part, but will also look into violations of the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988.

At the time of conducting the raids, ACB officials said that Ms. Sudha, who is currently serving in the Department of IT and Biotechnology, was earlier Special Land Acquisition Officer, Bangalore Development Authority (BDA). The majority of irregularities allegedly took place during her tenure in the BDA, they said.