Easter Sunday as per COVID-19 guidelines

The Archdiocese of Bangalore has announced that the city’s churches will be kept open for people to come in and pray on Easter Sunday. The Archdiocese also said the Easter Sunday Mass will be held subject to strict COVID-19 guidelines issued by the State government, wherever possible. “We will increase the number of services as there is a restriction on the congregation,” said Kantharaj, spokesperson for the Archdiocese.

Meanwhile, other churches such as Bethel AG Church, Hebbal, are planning to hold a drive-in Easter service as well as stream the service online. Introduced last June during the first wave of COVID-19, the Worship on Wheels initiative allows car owners to use the empty parking lot in the church premises to attend services.

