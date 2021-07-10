East, Mahadevapura zones report more cases

BBMP relying on sealing of homes and other measures to curtail virus spread

The civic body is closely monitoring two among the eight zones in the city – East and Mahadevapura – which have been reporting a higher number of new cases.

Of the 500-600 COVID-19 positive cases reported in the city every day, these two zones each account for 80-100 positive cases, BBMP Special Commissioner (Health) D. Randeep told The Hindu. Sixty-one wards have 10 or less new cases. According to the BBMP COVID-19 war room report (July 8), the wards with the highest number of cases over the past 10 days are Shantalanagar (111), Bellandur (150), Hagadur (84), Varthur (149), Arakere (193), H.S.R. Layout (174), Rajarajeshwarinagar (160), and Doddanekkundi (85).

The civic body has introduced stringent containment and isolation measures and increased testing. In Mahadevapura zone, health officials on the ground have started putting up posters and sealing houses with tapes. Officials from the other zones have also been instructed to take up similar activities, without revealing the identity of the COVID-19 positive persons under home isolation, said Mr. Randeep.

Despite reporting more cases, there are no clusters (areas where more than five cases are reported) in either East or Mahadevapura zone. “Vigourous contact tracing and perimeter testing is also being taken up, apart from sending samples to identify the variant of the COVID-19 virus,” he said.

With new variants identified in other countries, the civic body has sought from the technical advisory committee a response matrix to be followed if new variants are reported in Bengaluru.

“So far, only one case of the Delta Plus variant has been reported in the city. Experts have, however, said that the Delta variant, which is now being reported in many countries across the world, was the main driver for the second wave in the city,” said Mr. Gupta.

Meanwhile, the BBMP has shifted to home triaging. “Home triaging, where the mobile triage unit that is attached to primary health centres, is followed for around 95% of the cases. We have done away with tele-triage and that option has also been removed from the Central Hospital Bed Management System (CHBMS),” Mr. Randeep said.