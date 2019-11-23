East Bengaluru Property Expo showcases multiple realty options

The two-day East Bengaluru Property Expo 2019, presented by The Hindu PropertyPlus, which opened here on Saturday, saw prospective buyers and investors interact with developers. The event featured premium real estate developers such as Sobha and Puravankara, among others.

Realtors and stakeholders said they expect the market to pick up after a lull in the past few months.

Visitors at the East Bengaluru Property Expo on Saturday. | Photo Credit: V. Sreenivasa Murthy

“We want to approve more builders. Once that is done, the turn around time will be very less,” said R. Anuradha, zonal manager (Bengaluru), Syndicate Bank, which is the finance partner.

“For housing loans, the interest offered starts at 8.1%. We have an exclusive scheme for senior citizens aged between 60 to 70, with no hidden costs. We would like to increase the number of housing loans very aggressively. We have separate schemes for women,” Ms. Anuradha, who inaugurated the event, said.

She also spoke about the recent economic slowdown which has been especially hard on small businesses. “On account of the economic situation, there is a dip in sales, but there is always demand for housing. We are showing constant growth,” she said.

Lata George, sales manager at Arsis Developers, said technological innovations have helped them increase the pace of construction as well as improve the strength and durability of buildings. “We are able to showcase our affordable range of highway properties in the range of ₹5,000 per sq. ft which will offer good maturity in the years to come,” she said.