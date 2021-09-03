East and Mahadevapura zones account for bulk of COVID-19 cases

Officials keeping a close watch on over 100 active micro-containment zones in the city

The civic body is monitoring East and Mahadevapura zones, which continue to account for a majority of COVID-19 cases, around 300 to 330, reported in the city every day. Both these zones, along with the South zone, also have the highest number of micro-containment zones. According to civic officials, there are over 102 active micro-containment zones in Bengaluru.

Speaking to reporters here on Friday, BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta said that the civic body was keeping a close watch on the containment zones, and ensuring that all those who have tested positive are isolated and under quarantine.

On the two zones reporting more cases than others, he said that analysis of the source of infection pointed to travel history. “Employees of the IT sector, construction workers and students, who have travel history have tested positive. Already, the State government has made it mandatory for travellers from Kerala to be placed under mandatory seven-day quarantine,” he said. There are over 7,600 active cases in the city.

With the festival season round the corner, Mr. Gupta urged citizens to wear masks and get vaccinated. “A spike in cases has been reported in developed countries such as the UK, the US and Israel. This is all the more reason for citizens to not let their guard down,” he said.

Sero survey

Preliminary results of the serosurvey that was taken up by the civic body on August 4 have shown the presence of antibodies in a large percentage of samples collected, said Mr. Gupta. He, however, added that the final report is yet to be submitted. “Once the final report is submitted, the expert committee will have to give their take on the findings of the different kinds of antibodies present,” he said.