Early morning rains flood Bengaluru roads and apartments

The rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorms, started in the early hours and continued into the morning, severely affecting traffic and causing waterlogging in various areas

Published - October 20, 2024 10:59 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
Cricket fans cross a road near the M Chinnaswamy Stadium during rain as they return after watching an ongoing test cricket match between India and New Zealand, in Bengaluru

Cricket fans cross a road near the M Chinnaswamy Stadium during rain as they return after watching an ongoing test cricket match between India and New Zealand, in Bengaluru | Photo Credit: PTI

:

Heavy rains continued to lash Bengaluru early Sunday (October 20, 2024) morning, flooding several major roads and even inundating the basements of a few apartment buildings in a few parts of the city. However, by mid-morning the rains stopped and the sun has come out providing some relief.

The rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorms, started in the early hours and continued into the morning, severely affecting traffic and causing waterlogging in various areas.

Commuters faced a tough time as several key junctions, including the Silk Board Junction and Hosur Road, were completely flooded. The Silk Board Junction, a notorious bottleneck for traffic, resembled a waterlogged pool, making it nearly impossible for vehicles to pass through.

Also Read: Tuesday mayhem: Highest ward-wise rainfall recorded at Konena Agrahara and HAL airport

“The Silk Board Junction has turned into a swimming pool. Water has flooded the road so badly that vehicles, especially two-wheelers, are stuck or moving at a snail’s pace,” said Rajesh S, a two-wheeler rider. “I had to turn back and take another route via HSR layout to avoid getting stuck in Silk Board to go to BTM layout,” he added.

Bengaluru to witness rainfall for next three days: IMD

Hosur Road, a major route connecting Bommanahalli, Electronic City, and Bommasandra, also experienced severe flooding. Vehicles struggled to pass through waterlogged sections. However, the weekend’s lower traffic flow helped reduce the impact on the usual morning commute. “Since it’s a Sunday, the absence of office-going traffic has prevented a larger gridlock. But, the water on the roads is still a major concern for those travelling,” said a traffic police officer from Bommanahalli.

Underpass, apartment basement flooded

The Okalipuram underpass in the city was also flooded, making vehicle movement difficult. The police reported that the underpass had been submerged for over an hour, disrupting traffic in the area.

In Rajarajeshwari Nagar, several apartment complexes faced the brunt of the rain, with water entering basements and submerging vehicles. A resident from BEML 3rd Stage, Prakash Kumar, said, “Our basement is completely flooded. Many cars are almost half-submerged in water. We’ve been trying to drain the water since morning, but the rain just keeps pouring.”

Three trees fall

Meanwhile, according to officials from the BBMP Control Room, three incidents of tree falls have been reported since last night in the city. The tree fall is reported from Malleswaram, Srinagar, and Timber Yard Layout. “Aside from these three tree fall incidents, no major complaints have been reported so far in the city,” an official added.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Bengaluru received moderate rainfall with thunderstorms from 8:30 am on 19 October to 5:30 am on 20 October. The city recorded 19.7 mm of rain, while the HAL area saw 15.2 mm. Automatic weather stations in Bangalore Urban reported 20.0 mm of rainfall.

The IMD’s nowcast issued at 6:30 AM predicted light to moderate thundershowers, accompanied by lightning, likely to occur at isolated places in Bengaluru Rural, Bengaluru Urban, and Tumakuru districts, later in teh day.

