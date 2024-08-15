GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Early Bird to conduct How to be a Birding Buddy workshop in the city

Early Bird has been running these workshops across the country since 2017 and have conducted over 25 of them so far

Published - August 15, 2024 10:11 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
Birding Buddies workshop at Chennai in 2017.

Birding Buddies workshop at Chennai in 2017. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

How to be a Birding Buddy, a workshop by Early Bird, an initiative by the Education and Public Engagement Programme of NCF, will be held in the city next weekend. The workshop, which seeks to equip educators, parents and nature enthusiasts with the tools to introduce the joy of birds and nature to children.

Over 25 held so far

Early Bird has been running these workshops across the country since 2017 and have conducted over 25 of them so far, even taking them online during the pandemic.

According to the Early Bird website, “Birding Buddy sessions are highly interactive and hands-on, a dynamic mix of instructional sessions, games and creative activities as live demonstrations for the educators to directly apply in their sessions back home,” it states. As part of the workshops, participants are introduced to activities, games and demonstrations that will help them create an interesting nature experience for children as well as provided with print and digital educational resources that can be used in the classroom and out in the field.  

Early bird team with the citizens of Indore.

Early bird team with the citizens of Indore. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Tips and tricks

For instance, in the last How to be a Birding Buddy workshop held in March, 2024, in Kolkata, in collaboration with the Birdwatchers’ Society (BWS), the 25 seasoned birders who were part of the audience were exposed to tips and tricks around ‘traditional’ activities like conducting impactful and memorable talks and walks, as well as creative activities like art, poetry and games.  According to a release shared by the organisation, “the learnings from the workshop will be used to design engaging activities for children as part of BWS’ ‘School of Birds’ programme.”  

The next in-person workshop by Early Bird is on Saturday, August 24, 2024, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at The United Theological College, Bengaluru. Prior registration is needed, and there is a fee of 400 to cover the cost of educational materials provided, and refreshments and lunch during the workshop. Register at: https://bit.ly/bbworkshop_bng 

