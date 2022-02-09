E-Seva Kendra set up on High Court premises in Bengaluru

The High Court of Karnataka on Wednesday opened an e-Seva Kendra consisting of help desk and video conference cabins on the court premises for assisting the litigants and the advocates in the use of digital technology services.

Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi inaugurated the kiosks, situated near Gate No 5 of the court building, in a simple ceremony in view of COVID-19 restrictions.

The kiosk offer enquiry facilities on case status and other details, submitting online application for certified copies of orders/ judgements, e-electronic filing of petitions, assistance to download mobile app, for e-Court services, facility for disposal of traffic challans in through virtual courts, explaining method and arranging video conference court hearing, and providing soft copies of judicial orders/ judgments via email, WhatsApp, Telegram or any other available mode.