E-mulakat facility for prisoners

The prison department, which has restricted the visitation facility of inmates’ family members to Central Prison at Parappana Agrahara due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will soon launch e-mulakat facility.

Prison officials are verifying the check list before launching the facility, which will soon be extended to other prisons across the city.

A separate room has been set up to allow family members to talk to the inmates on video call. A senior officer of the rank of jailer will be designated as the nodal officer to supervise the facility.

The officials will get details of family members and the inmates they are meeting. After verification, they will be allowed to meet. Every visitor will be given four to five minutes.

This is a big relief for the inmates who are longing to meet and talk to their family members, a prison officer said.