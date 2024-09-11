GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

E-khatha mandatory for properties in BDA limits from September 13

Published - September 11, 2024 10:17 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

To curb property transactions in unauthorised layouts and protect buyers’ interests, the mandatory requirement of an e-khatha for property registration within the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) jurisdiction will take effect starting Friday (Sept. 13).

Revenue Department sources said the BDA e-khatha, with an asset identification number, will be required for all transactions on the Kaveri-2 software of the Department of Stamps and Registration.

“The seller must obtain the e-khatha to complete the transaction and register the property in the buyer’s name. This will ensure the buyer’s interests are protected, and instances of fraud will be significantly reduced, as the e-khatha will verify the authenticity of the documents,” a source explained. The e-khatha will be mandatory for both BDA-developed properties and private layouts approved by the BDA within its jurisdiction.

“Developers involved in new projects or layout formations will now be compelled to comply with the legal requirements established by the BDA to secure plan approval and, subsequently, the e-Khatha. Unauthorised layouts will face difficulties, as transactions and registrations will be impossible without the e-khatha.”

While the e-khatha has been made mandatory for property registration under the Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department’s jurisdiction and for agricultural land registration under the Bhoomi system, it is now being extended to BDA limits. In the future, this requirement will also apply to properties under the BBMP. Currently, properties in about 45 wards have e-khathas, and once the process is completed across all wards, the e-Khatha mandate will be extended to BBMP properties as well.

Published - September 11, 2024 10:17 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.