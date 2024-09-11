E-khatha mandatory for properties in BDA limits from September 13

To curb property transactions in unauthorised layouts and protect buyers’ interests, the mandatory requirement of an e-khatha for property registration within the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) jurisdiction will take effect starting Friday (Sept. 13).

Revenue Department sources said the BDA e-khatha, with an asset identification number, will be required for all transactions on the Kaveri-2 software of the Department of Stamps and Registration.

“The seller must obtain the e-khatha to complete the transaction and register the property in the buyer’s name. This will ensure the buyer’s interests are protected, and instances of fraud will be significantly reduced, as the e-khatha will verify the authenticity of the documents,” a source explained. The e-khatha will be mandatory for both BDA-developed properties and private layouts approved by the BDA within its jurisdiction.

“Developers involved in new projects or layout formations will now be compelled to comply with the legal requirements established by the BDA to secure plan approval and, subsequently, the e-Khatha. Unauthorised layouts will face difficulties, as transactions and registrations will be impossible without the e-khatha.”

While the e-khatha has been made mandatory for property registration under the Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department’s jurisdiction and for agricultural land registration under the Bhoomi system, it is now being extended to BDA limits. In the future, this requirement will also apply to properties under the BBMP. Currently, properties in about 45 wards have e-khathas, and once the process is completed across all wards, the e-Khatha mandate will be extended to BBMP properties as well.