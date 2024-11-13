The Bengaluru civic body has announced that residents can now obtain their final e-khata at BangaloreOne centres, with the service being available at the centres from Monday (November 11).

ADVERTISEMENT

To apply, property owners must bring the following documents:

Property tax receipt

Sale or registered deed

Aadhaar cards of all owners

Bescom and BWSSB bills

Layout or site approval by BDA

Building plan approval (if available)

DC conversion certificate (if available)

Allotment letter from BDA, KHB, or any government authority (if applicable)

Applicants need only show these documents at the centres, where staff will scan and return them. The service costs ₹45, with an additional ₹5 charged per scanned page.

ADVERTISEMENT

Once the final e-Khata certificate is ready for printing, an additional ₹125 must be paid to BBMP.

If you don’t have Aadhaar

BBMP announced that those who do not have an Aadhaar card can avail e-khata from the Assistant Revenue Officer (ARO) office of the jurisdiction of the property.

They should provide their passport, driving licence or their voter ID card along with a photograph instead of Aadhaar card. This option will be available only in-person at the ARO office. Other documents to be submitted to get an e-Khata remains unchanged.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.